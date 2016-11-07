Pedda Jeeyangar puts end to namam row

The issue of ‘tampering’ with namam (insignia) applied to the forehead of the main idol of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala continued to generate heat and dust even though the alleged violation took place on last Friday.

The Pedda Jeeyangar, Sri Sadagopa Ramanuja Jeeyar, asserted in Tirupati on Sunday that no particular style of namam (insignia) is seen at Tirumala temple. “There is no baanam or Thenkalai (Y shaped with a Red line tilak in the middle) and Vadakalai (white U shaped with a yellow paste in the middle). The namam looked something different,” he said on Sunday.

He, however, was quick to add that Venkata Ramana Deekshitulu, Tirumala temple main priest, did not do it deliberately. Mr. Ramana Deekshitulu did not apply Vadakalai namam deliberately as being alleged.

There were no lapses in rituals or insignia. Mr. Deekshitulu had been performing poojas for many years now and applied banamam only. “I have examined. There was no Vadakalai namam on forehead of the Lord. It merely gave an impression that it was a Vadakali namam. The insignia did not reflect any of the said patterns,” he said with a broad smile.

Bhagawad Ramanuja was there to ensure that everything went according to the laid down systems, he said, adding, the devotees need not panic on alleged violation of the rules.

The Jeeyangar agreed that he had lodged a complaint with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) authorities a few months ago against Mr. Ramana Deekshitulu’s son. Then, he was new to performing the poojas. He did not apply the namam in the correct fashion. Later, he followed the correct procedures. “Now, we did not lodge any complaint with the authorities,” he said.

“No differences of opinion

with Deekshitulu”

The Pedda Jeeyangar went further and said that there were no differences of opinion or disputes with Mr. Ramana Deekshitulu and his institution.

The rituals were being performed as per the laid down procedures. Golla, archakas (priests), Mr. Ramana Deekshitulu and I would be present when the temple was opened. The camphor presented by the Jeeyangar would be applied on the forehead of the Lord, he said.

