Pawan’s public meet in Anantapur on November 10

Janasena Party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan will address a public meeting in Anantapur district on November 10 as part of his plans to hold public meetings in every district on the special category status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh.

Party’s treasurer M. Raghavaiah on Monday said the Jana Sena chief was of the opinion that Anantapur district, which often faces drought, would be beneficial with the special category status.

Though the meeting was slated to be held in the first week of October, it was put on hold due to trouble on the border. It was felt that conducting a meeting was not appropriate at a time when the Army was busy in surgical strikes, he said.

