Patanjali group to invest Rs. 1,000 cr. in State

The Patanjali Group has evinced interest in investing about Rs. 1,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh in the next two years. Besides, the group, a brainchild of yoga guru Baba Ramdev, proposes to set up a few more food processing units and also plans to start five projects in the State.

The Patanjali Group has approached the State government and sought 200 acres in north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Subsequently, the government has shown lands in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts. It proposes to process agriculture produce from four districts in north coastal A.P. and Odisha. Patanjali Group managing director Acharya Balkrishna and others inspected the lands in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram on Monday.

Later, he met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu seeking assistance in setting up a mega food park and food processing units.

“If things move as per plans, a foundation stone for a mega food park will be laid either in Visakhapatnam or Vizianagaram on January 1, 2017,” said a senior official, who didn’t want to be named. The Chief Minister has given “blanket permission” to the group, a brainchild of yoga guru Baba Ramdev, to go ahead with its proposals. As many as 5,000 direct jobs would be created at the integrated mega park besides helping the farmers, the official said.

Cow research centre

According to information, Mr. Balkrishna proposed to set up a research unit to develop the cow breeds in the State. The research is aimed at improving cow breeding and fertility. A cow could yield 50 to 60 litres of milk per day through improvement in breeding. The research institute would be first of its kind in the country that will breed cows of international standards. The cow research centre is likely to come up either in Chittoor or Vizianagaram districts. The group also plans to develop a herbal park either at Visakhapatnam or Vizianagaram. The group has agreed to set up an Ayurveda University in association with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and develop the Ayurveda college at Tirupati.