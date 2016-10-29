PM has dealt with Pak. firmly: Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said here on Friday Prime Minister Narendra Modi had the clarity of mind and firmness in dealing with the crisis that developed in Kashmir and terrorism fomented by Pakistan.

Pakistan had routinely allowed its territory to be used for terrorist activities in India. “Our usual response had been to raise the issue at the international fora and try to isolate Pakistan through diplomatic initiatives. But, the Modi government told Pakistan that it has to pay a heavy price for indulging in terrorism in India and the cost of allowing its territory for cross-border terrorism will become unbearable,” Mr. Jaitley observed.

Addressing a party meeting for felicitating him and his senior Cabinet colleague M. Venkaiah Naidu for the Special Assistance Package (SAP) given to Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Jaitley said people were surprised that the government could give its armed forces a free hand to strike back. “On issues of national security, the government has not given even a single signal that it is going to yield at the cost of national unity. Prime Minister Modi’s firmness is attached to the very character and philosophy of the BJP.”

Mr. Jaitley said India had become the world’s most rapidly growing economy in spite of the global slowdown.

In larger public interest, Mr. Modi would not hesitate to take tough decisions that might be unpopular, if they were in the larger public interest, he said.

“The previous government was synonymous with corruption and known for its policy paralysis. Coming to the NDA Government, there are people who wonder whether it is moving too fast. But governments are supposed to be like that,” said Mr. Jaitley.

“The Modi government has established a new political culture and is committed to taking the nation forward.”