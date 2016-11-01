PG medical students call off stir in Guntur

Post graduate medical students of Guntur Medical College, who have been agitating for the last six days, demanding action against Prof. Lakshmi, who was allegedly responsible for the death of a PG student, Sandhya Rani, called off their protest on Monday.

The students were protesting the death of Sandhya Rani, who allegedly resorted to suicide unable to bear the harassment meted out by the professor. They staged dharnas before Government General Hospital (GGH), Guntur.

The protesters joined duty from Monday evening and said they would continue their agitation by staging protest for one hour every day.