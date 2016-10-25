PG medical student commits suicide

A second year PG medical student, who had earlier tried to kill herself by injecting poison, died on Monday evening. Tense moments were witnessed at the GGH after relatives and students protested and demanded that action be taken against a professor.

A diary purportedly written by Dr. Rani, was recovered from her room, in which she has accused a senior professor of harassment. Dr. Rani had also written separate letters to her husband, a paediatrician, her brother and the police, and had mentioned the name of the senior professor.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Guntur West, M. Saritha, said a case has been booked under Section 306 IPC against the professor.

B. Sandhya Rani, 27 years, a PG student of the Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics, has secured a seat in the Department of Gynaecology in 2014. Since then, she has been living in a house at Kannavari Thota.

Dr. Rani had reportedly mentioned the name of the senior professor several times in her diary. In a letter written to her husband, she wrote that she was not able to bear the harassment meted out to her, which had driven her to depression several times.

Police said that the immediate trigger to the extreme act could have been a recent incident where a woman who had undergone abortion, had died. The senior professor allegedly admonished Dr. Rani and the latter allegedly went into another bout of depression.