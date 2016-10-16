PCC cell opposes government leasing hospitals

The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Doctors’ Cell has opposed the government leasing hospitals to corporate healthcare firms.

PCC Doctors’ Cell co-chairman Ambati Radhakrishna said that the committee would not allow anymore of this.

Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas, in a statement at Chittoor, had said that the Government was ready to lease more hospitals to corporate groups.

The Andhra Pradesh Government has already leased the 300-bed hospital at Chittoor to the Apollo Group of hospitals for three years to be utilised as a teaching hospital for its Medical College in the district headquarters.

“Will become referral centres”

Dr. Radhakrishna said earlier that Corporate hospitals were “attached” to government hospitals to improve services, but leasing was a new and dangerous trend. This would result in healthcare slowly going out of the reach of poor patients. There was every danger of government hospitals on lease becoming “referral centres” for the corporate hospitals, he said.

This was part of a long-term conspiracy to slowly privatise health care which was already becoming a big burden to the exchequer, Dr. Radhakrishna said.

Besides destroying the existing healthcare system that was within the reach of the poor the jobs of those working in such hospitals were at stake. Beginning with the contract workers, those who had been working in these hospitals for a long time would face the risk of losing their livelihood, he said.

“If the Government does not put aside the proposal the doctors’ cell would be forced to explore means of obstructing it within the framework of the Constitution,” Dr. Radhakrishna said.

It’s a dangerous

trend to privatise healthcare,

says Ambati Radhakrishna