Orphan boy kidnapped for sacrifice rescued

An orphan boy, aged about nine years, was allegedly kidnapped from the school for human sacrifice by a gang. They performed some rituals and planned to kill the boy.

However, police foiled their attempt and rescued the boy along with the NGO home organisers who lodged a complaint. Five suspects were arrested and produced in a court on Tuesday, said the police.

The boy Karthik (name changed) was staying in Nava Jeevan Bala Bhavan (NJBB), an NGO home in the city. The accused, Banavath Srinivas Rao and two others met the boy at Prasanthi Municipal Corporation School. Srinivas introduced himself as Karthik’s uncle and befriended him.

On October 18, the suspects picked up four children from the school in their car. They dropped three boys on BRTS Road and sped away with Karthik, and took him to Srinivas’s house at Kanneveedu village in Vatsavai mandal in Krishna district.

“On their return, the three boys alerted the home organisers. After searching in vain for Karthik, we lodged a complaint with Satyanarayanapuram police, who swung into action,” said NJBB Executive Director S. Bala Showry.

Technology used

The police scanned CCTV footage in the locality to trace the vehicle used by the kidnappers, but could not get any lead.

They enquired the three boys about the features of the accused and identified one of them through a social media site.

“We made enquiries to get the names of the accused, who spoke with Karthik and his friends at the school. Based on the clues given by them, we searched a social media site and traced them,” said NJBB coordinator G. Shekar Babu.

Police identified Srinivas’s house in Kanneveedu village, car owner Kothamasu Raja, his relative Gugulothu Santosh, vehicle driver K. Bujji, and K. Sudhakar, said Satyanarayanapuram SI T. Ganesh who is investigating the case. “They detained the boy for five days and performed some rituals in the hope of finding a treasure trove. We are trying to find out why they choose Karthik for the act,” North Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Sravani told The Hindu .

Another attempt

Earlier, the accused kidnapped another boy (aged 15 years) and let him off after doing pujas. They threatened the boy with dire consequences if he revealed the matter, said Mr. Bala Showry.

Cases have been registered against the accused under Sections 363 (Kidnap), 342 (Wrongful Restraint) and 120 (B) r/w. 34 (Criminal Conspiracy to Commit an Offence Punishable with Death) against the accused, the ACP said.