Online system to issue NOC for high-rises

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department is accepting applications online for issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for Multi Storied Buildings (MSBs).

Citizens can visit the AP Fire website,www.fireservices.ap.gov.inand apply for provisional NOC. The department is accepting applications for residential apartments currently and the system will be extended for other categories soon.

Applicants are requested to update the required information online and attach scan copies of all documents, challans, plans and drawings in PDF format. The department is also implementing a File Tracking System internally to ensure that all the files are cleared in time, according to a press release.