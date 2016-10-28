Ola to give free Diwali goodie bags in city

Ola, the app based cab aggregator, is offering free Diwali gifts for its app users for Diwali.

According to the Regional Business Head at Ola, Kiran Brahma, app users in Vijayawada can request an on-demand Diwali goodie bag, right at their doorstep, by clicking on a special “Diwali” icon that would be visible on the Ola App on October 28 from 12 a.m .to 3 p.m..

Users can check the availability around them in real-time and track their goodie bags coming to them in an Ola cab, once the request is placed, he added.