Obtain knowledge to gain empowerment, women told

Krishna District Minority Welfare Officer Sk. Ghousia Begum on Thursday exhorted women to gain knowledge as it would help them gain empowerment and make them stand on their own legs.

Speaking at a workshop organised by the Dalit Bahujan Resource Centre for Women, she said women were no way inferior to men and they, in fact, were considered the stronger sex. “We should give education to our children. Only through education one can lead a meaningful life. Education will also teach us our rights and responsibilities.”

Ms. Begum asked women to acquire knowledge about various laws concerning them as a measure of empowerment.

She also felt one of the main issues affecting women’s lives was health issues especially deficiency of blood. “Nutritious food does not mean costly food. Even by eating a guava (jamakaya) we can get vitamin C, fibre and health benefiting phyto-nutrients.”

Speakers highlighted the opportunities available for women in the modern world and also the new challenges faced by them. “Several new methods of harassments are being registered with the law. Women are facing many problems at their workplaces,” they said. “In fact, according to recent crime ratio, the crime against women has increased which is a big concern.”