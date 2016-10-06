Now, Unique ID number for milch cattle

The Andhra Pradesh Livestock Development Agency (APLDA) is planning to tag all milch cattle with a Unique Identity Number, on the lines of the Aadhaar number.

The number would be given free of cost. Animal rights activists feel that the Unique Identity Number will facilitate the health and protection of the milch cattle that are subject to the worst kind of cruelty. The breed, health, welfare details of the particular animal would be put online in the public domain along with the unique identity number. APLDA Chief Executive Officer P.D. Kondala Rao told The Hindu that eventually it would be required for animal owners to produce the Unique Identity Number at the time of registering the sale of the animal. Details about the breed, health care services like vaccination and de-worming administered to the animal would be available online to buyers, Dr. Rao said.

This would help them to make more informed decisions when purchasing cattle, he said.

Animals can be tagged in two ways – a plastic tag is pinned on to the ear of the animal and in a more permanent way, a Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) is embedded into the base of animal’s ear. The plastic tag can get damaged or lost over a period of time, but this would not happen with an RFID tag. Since an RFID tag could not be read with the naked eye an electronic RFID readers was essential.

Formidable task

The other benefits of tagging milch cattle with identity numbers will be tracking of high productivity animals and quick location of disease-spreading animals during an outbreak. Andhra Pradesh was member of a four-member club in the country that has been declared a Foot & Mouth Disease-free state. This status allows the state to export milk and meat to any country in the world and the State should leave no stone unturned to protect it.

Tagging would also put an end to conmen using animals to get benefits more than once. It would also put an end to illegal slaughter of cows.