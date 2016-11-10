Non-Resident Telugus divided over Trump win

The non-resident Telugus seem to be divided over the unexpected victory of Republican candidate Donald Trump. Those who voted against him wonder what is in store for them and the country as a whole and those who voted for Mr. Trump say that there is nothing to fear.

Konaseema lad and key campaign adviser to Mr. Trump in the state of Arizona Avinash Iragavarapu says there is no need for Indians or Telugus to fear from the new administration. Mr. Trump has said he has a plan for every American and therefore there is nothing for anyone in the country to fear.

Mr. Trump’s main agenda is against terrorism and role of Pakistan in supporting it. This is a positive point for India.

Mr. Avinash points out that he was made executive director of Mr. Trump’s campaign though he is not even a citizen of the United States and does not have a vote. This shows that Mr. Trump does not have any prejudices against immigrants.

Freelance journalist and Columbia University graduate Ramaa Reddy Raghavan living in New York says she has absolutely no idea where the Indians and Telugus stand in future under the Trump administration. “United States will become a racially tinged place with any coloured person facing an uncertain future,” she said.