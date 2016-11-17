No indelible ink, no stains; exchange as much as you can

Bankers in the State made posthaste attempts to fetch a few bottles of indelible ink following the Union government’s decision that the ink should be applied on the finger of customers who exchange specified notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000, to prevent multiple transactions. All their attempts went in vain as the indelible ink is not available across the State. The bankers made frantic calls to the district administrations, which get the indelible ink during the elections.

Officials hurriedly verified the stocks at the godowns at districts’ headquarters. The government, however, did not issue any circular or orders to “provide the ink bottles to the bankers.”

There are 71,223 polling booths in the State and the officials received a little above 1.42 lakh bottles during last elections. The one or two bottles available, if any, at the godowns outlived their utility, sources say.

In fact, there were no clear instructions to the bankers also in the State. While a few banks received circular that indelible ink has to be used while exchanging the old notes, a few other banks received oral instructions. But, none of the bankers was told “how to procure the indelible ink”.

According to information, the indelible ink is not freely sold in the market. The Mysore Paints & Varnish Ltd (MVPL), the sole supplier of indelible ink to the Election Commission of India (ECI), does not sell the ink in the market or for any other activity so as to maintain its sanctity. It makes the job of bankers more difficult, officials say.

Going by the currency exchange trend, each branch of a bank requires at least a bottle every day. Depending upon location, over 1000 transactions are taking place in banks every day. Of this, transactions relating to the exchange of specified currency would be more than 400.

And, going by the ECI norms, a bottle of 10 ml indelible ink is sufficient for about 700 persons. The banks require not less than 7,000 bottles of ink per day in the State. There are 6,889 branches in the State as on March 31, 2016. Of this, 1,863 are located in urban and 2,204 in semi-urban areas; and, another 332 branches in metro areas.

“We have to work it out on our own in this regard. Nothing is said explicitly,” said a senior banker, who didn’t want to be quoted.

The banks did business without indelible ink to minimise the unrest among the public. The government officials are also tightlipped over the availability of indelible ink.