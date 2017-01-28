Newly formed Mahila Rakshak Teams nab 14 eve-teasers

The Mahila Rakshak Teams, formed on Republic Day, arrested 14 persons who were allegedly teasing girls at bus stops and busy places.

The arrested include some students, petty vendors and employees. Police counselled the persons and their parents and left them off, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) G. Pala Raju at a press conference here on Friday.

“As many as 50 action-oriented Mahila Rakshak Teams have been constituted by the City Police on Thursday. The teams which swung into action took the eve-teasers into custody who were teasing women at different junctions and bus bays,” Mr. Pala Raju said.

The teams will move with body-own cameras. They will record the behaviour of the teasers and pounce on them. Depending upon the gravity of the crime, police will book cases, said the DCP.

Drivers, conductors given responsibility

“We observed that eve-teasing was happening in bus terminals, autos, by chasing vehicles and at the busy centres. In public transport (buses and autos) drivers and conductors are responsible to curb eve-teasing. “If a woman complains of indecent behaviour or teasing by a person, the conductor or driver should alert the police by dialling 100. The Mahila Rakshak Team will follow the vehicle and take the accused into custody,” the officer said.

1,503 CCTVs

Recently, the City Police received 1,503 closed circuit televisions (CCTVs), also known as surveillance cameras. These were installed at different junctions and the police will monitor the CCTVs to identify eve-teasers, pocket-pickers, criminals and strangers.

“Police noticed that teasing was being held from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. particularly when the colleges and schools were opened and closed. We request the public to cooperate with the teams to curb the menace and provide protection for women,” Mr. Pala Raju said.

Park raided

Police raided the Rajiv Gandhi Park and took about 200 persons, including some suspects and illegal couples, a couple of days ago. Later, they were released after counselling was given.“To prevent the menace, police arranged four CCTVs in Rajiv Gandhi Park and the activities in the park would be monitored round-the-clock,” the officer added.

DCP (Law and Order) K. Praveen, Officer on Special Duty and in-charge of Mahila Rakshak Teams G. Venkata Ramana, ACP K. Sravani, Circle Inspector Sahera and other officers were present at the press conference.