Need for world-class infra in Amaravati, says CM

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday emphasised the need to adopt aggressive marketing strategies and consultations with international organisations in order to create world-class infrastructure at Amaravati.

Addressing a review meeting, Mr. Naidu said setting up of international schools and universities would attract students from across the world making Amaravati an education hub and creating the desired eco system. Citing Hyderabad as an example of IT revolution after Microsoft set up shop, he said something similar was needed to be done here at Amaravati.

He also wanted officials to attract top brands of hospitals and hotels, parks and other entertainment avenues.

Referring to Singapore and its “great economy built through its port and airport operations,” he said the proposed international airport near Mangalgiri shoul meet world standards and pave the way for flights from Amaravati to all major parts of the world.

Equitable growth

He said development of the entire capital region in Guntur, Vijayawada, Tenali, Mangalgiri and Tadepalli must go hand in hand to maintain equitable growth in the region.

Officials of the CRDA informed Mr. Naidu that at a roundtable held on Wednesday, leading developers of the country had offered to create integrated mixed development structures in Amaravati. Six leading developers had evinced keen interest in setting

The participants of the meeting were explained that within 10 years, the population of Amravati will touch 5-6 lakhs and there will be a requirement of 1 million sqft of office spaces, 0.5 million sq ft of retail and dining complexes besides a 3,500-seater convention center in Amaravati.

Three models of partnership — freehold land, long-term lease and revenue-sharing — were also discussed.

They said firms like L&T, Mahindra, Raheja and Tata housing had evinced interest in being part of the Amaravati growth story.

Minister P. Narayana, Principal Secretary (CRDA) Ajay Jain; CMD of Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) Lakshmi Parthasarathy; Commissioner (APCRDA) Sreedhar Cherukuri and other officials of CRDA attended the meeting.