Nearly 4 lakh aspirants take test in State for 4,500 constable jobs

The preliminary written test for recruitment of Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) police constables and warders went off peacefully across Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Of the 4,31,815 candidates to whom hall-tickets were issued, 3,86,514 (89.5 percent) attended the test.

The total number of posts for which selections are being made by the State-level Police Recruitment Board stands at 4,548 (SCT constables civil – men and women: 3216, SCT constables (armed reserve) – men and women: 1,067 and warders in Prisons and Correctional Services: 265).

The fingerprints of candidates were captured at the exam centres with the help of 3,100 hand-held devices and other biometric data gathered for use in the physical measurement / efficiency tests. A total of 26,298 candidates registered for the test in Vijayawada region, according to regional coordinator A.V. Ratna Prasad. Tight security was provided at the test centres.

Ninety-one per cent attendance was recorded at 43 centres in Prakasam district. Superintendent of Police C.M. Trivikram Varma said 18,852 of the 20,671 job aspirants who were issued hall tickets took the test. Aadhaar-enabled biometric system of attendance was introduced to prevent impersonation, he said.

The police put up posters at over 100 places highlighting the dos and don’ts for the candidates.

As many as 24,000 candidates appeared for the test in Srikakulam district. Except for some teething problems in operating the biometric systems, the examination had no major impediments.

In charge Collector P. Rajanikanta Rao and SP J. Brahma Reddy monitored the examination process.

Faculty and students of IT wings of various colleges, including Aditya Institute of Technology and Management and Gayatri College at Munsabpet helped in the conduct of the test.