Naidu urges rethink on Rs. 2,000 notes

Welcoming the Central government’s decision to withdraw Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes from circulation, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday however did not hide his displeasure over the proposal to introduce Rs. 2,000 notes. “If indeed it comes, it will be like jumping from the frying pan into the fire. It should not happen. The government should put a full stop to it,” Mr. Naidu said.

At a press conference here, Mr. Naidu stressed the need for a debate on Rs. 2,000 notes and reissue of Rs. 500 notes. The RBI may have to spell out the technical reasons behind introduction of Rs. 2,000 notes. When we move towards cashless transactions, the need for higher denominations would be very little. There are apprehensions that Rs. 2,000 notes would aggravate the “hoarding of higher denominations”. There is need for a debate, he said. “I will have to work it out and see whether we need to ask the Centre to stop issuing Rs. 2,000 notes.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a historic decision and it would yield long-term benefits. The decision may cause inconvenience to the common man in the initial stage. But in the larger interests of the nation and for long-term gains, people need to cooperate. The demonetisation would help society. A committee of Chief Secretary and the DGP was constituted to monitor the situation on daily basis. The bankers were also asked to recruit as many banking correspondents as possible to serve the rural people. Banks would also have to work extra hours and open more branches and see that no person suffered due to withdrawal of higher denominations, he said. “I also urge the political parties not to politicise the Centre’s decision and help people tide over the situation. We have to play politics for society but not for individual gains.”

Help desk

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary S.P. Tucker said the government had decided to set up a help desk for citizens to sort out difficulties while exchanging the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denomination notes at banks and post offices. It would be located at the command and communication centres in Vijayawada with toll-free number: 1800-599-1111.

Mr. Tucker also asked the district Collectors to convene a meeting of District Coordination Committee (DCC) of bankers, postal authorities along with police officials to take steps for orderly functioning of bank branches and post offices. He also suggested setting up of a control room at district headquarters in coordination with DCC with a toll-free help desk facility for clarifications and guidance.