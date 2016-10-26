Naidu takes legal view on tribunal ruling

The recent order issued by the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal would be tabled at the Cabinet meeting to be held on October 31, Minister for Water Resources Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has said.

Addressing the media on Tuesday evening, Mr Umamaheswara Rao said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu discussed the tribunal order with Advocate General Ganguli and his team of legal experts recently. Mr Umamaheswara Rao said the tribunal taking into consideration the areas outside the river basis (like Rayalaseema) was a welcome development.

Mr Umamaheswara Rao said the Chief Minister had issued orders to seek permission from the Krishna Water Management Board to draw 10 tmcft of water needed for the saving of standing crop in seven lakh acres in the ayacut of Nagarjuna Sagar right and left canals.