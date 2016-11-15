Naidu releases anthology of 527 poems in 53 languages

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday released the ‘International Multilingual Poetry Anthology’, a collection of 527 poems in 53 languages, on the second and concluding day of the two-day Amaravati Poetic Prism 2016. Mr. Naidu hailed the veteran Telugu poets who brought laurels to the State and the language.
Speaking about the Krishna river on whose banks the meeting was held, Mr. Naidu said one could write better poems if seated on the banks of a river where civilisation and culture began.
The Chief Minister also recited a poem of popular poet Kaloji Narayanarao.
Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, MP K Srinivas, Mayor K Sridhar, top officials and over 100 poets were present.
Meanwhile, the movement of tourists and visitors of Bhavani Island and Berm Park where the meeting was held was obstructed for nearly two hours in view of the Chief Minister’s visit.
