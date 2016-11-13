Naidu directs foolproof steps

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed the Chief Secretary, the Director-General of Police, and the Principal Secretary (finance) to ensure that there is no major problem in the exchange of currency notes for old ones. Reviewing the situation arising out of the demonetisation of high-value old currency notes on Saturday, Mr. Naidu instructed the DGP to keep a close watch on banks and ATMs to prevent any untoward incident. Meanwhile, banks and ATMs continued to be flooded by customers. Almost all ATMs remained out of service. Many machines ran out of cash on Friday evening itself.

After the break of dawn on Saturday, the scenes at banks and ATMs were similar to those being witnessed for the last three days.

All big and small banks and post-offices were packed with those surrendering old notes and withdrawing money from the ATMs. But the situation was far from normal as banks did not have enough stocks of the new legal tender to exchange them for the old ones and replenish the ATMs. There was a large crowd at the head post-office in Kaleswara Rao Market and various sub post-offices. Krishna District Collector Babu A. enquired with bankers about the supply of new notes in Vijayawada and said people could pay taxes with old notes at e-Seva and Mee Seva centres till midnight of November 14.

He asks DGP to keep a close watch on banks and ATMs to avoid any untoward incidents