Naidu directs foolproof steps

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed the Chief Secretary, the Director-General of Police, and the Principal Secretary (finance) to ensure that there is no major problem in the exchange of currency notes for old ones. Reviewing the situation arising out of the demonetisation of high-value old currency notes on Saturday, Mr. Naidu instructed the DGP to keep a close watch on banks and ATMs to prevent any untoward incident. Meanwhile, banks and ATMs continued to be flooded by customers. Almost all ATMs remained out of service. Many machines ran out of cash on Friday evening itself.
After the break of dawn on Saturday, the scenes at banks and ATMs were similar to those being witnessed for the last three days.
All big and small banks and post-offices were packed with those surrendering old notes and withdrawing money from the ATMs. But the situation was far from normal as banks did not have enough stocks of the new legal tender to exchange them for the old ones and replenish the ATMs. There was a large crowd at the head post-office in Kaleswara Rao Market and various sub post-offices. Krishna District Collector Babu A. enquired with bankers about the supply of new notes in Vijayawada and said people could pay taxes with old notes at e-Seva and Mee Seva centres till midnight of November 14.
He asks DGP to keep a close watch on banks and ATMs to avoid any untoward incidents
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor