Naidu asks Telugu Desam leaders to get cracking

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu appealed to party leaders to work with commitment to achieve 80 per cent satisfaction levels among people on TDP rule and stressed the need for political consolidation. Constituency dashboards would be developed on a par with the Chief Minister’s dashboard to provide real-time information.

Addressing the valedictory of the three-day leadership empowerment programme at KL University on Thursday, Mr. Naidu said special incentives would be given for constituency development. Party leaders should bring the issues to the notice of district in-charge Ministers to be taken up as table agenda before the Cabinet meetings if necessary.

Coming down on the Opposition parties for harping on the Special Category Status, the Chief Minister said the Central government had come forward to extend financial support to the State under special package.

‘Workshop, first of

its kind in TDP’

The Central government was ready to extend financial assistance to the Polavaram project and Central educational institutions to the extent possible.

Mr. Naidu said it was for the first time in the history of the Telugu Desam Party that a workshop had been conducted.

Group discussions were conducted by the MLAs on various issues.

The MLAs gave 40 presentations on nine subjects and 60 professors also took part in the deliberations, he said and added that the Jana Chaitanya Yatra would be organised in November.