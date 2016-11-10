Naidu appreciates ACA for new grounds

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday formally inaugurated the Mulapadu cricket grounds renamed as ‘Dr. Gokaraju Laila Gangaraju ACA Cricket Complex’ on Wednesday, a day before the beginning of the first One Day International series between India Women and West Indies Women’s teams.

The two playfields in the grounds were named as ‘Devineni Venkata Ramana –Praneetha Play Ground’ and ‘Chukkapalli Pitchaiah Play Ground’.

Mr. Naidu appreciated the efforts of the Andhra Cricket Association, which developed the grounds and for hosting international series in the district after a long gap. He said hosting the ODI series in Visakhapatnam and in Krishna district now was a good sign of sports activity in the State. Mr. Naidu later interacted with India team captain Mithali Raj and WI team captain Stafanie Taylor and other players. He also played cricket on the occasion. Minister D. Umamaheswara Rao, MP Kesineni Srinivas, BCCI Vice President BCCI and ACA Secretary, ACA Dr Gokaraju Gangaraju BCCI, Seniors Selection Committee, Chairman, MSK Prasad and others were present.