Naidu announces Rs. 15 cr. for police welfare fund

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced Rs. 15 crore for police welfare fund and construction of a hospital and rest house exclusively for police in the capital. The government will pay Rs. 5 lakh insurance to each home guard who died on duty, he added. He said a permanent police martyr’s pylon would be constructed on APSP 6th Battalion campus at Mangalagiri in Guntur district and the next police commemoration parade will be held there. Earlier, Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and Mr. Naidu paid tributes to the police martyrs who sacrificed their lives in discharging their duties in connection with the Police Martyr’s Commemoration Day on Friday. Mr. Narasimhan, Mr. Naidu, Home Minister N. Chinna Rajappa along with Director-General of Police (DGP) N. Sambasiva Rao, placed the wreaths at the martyr’s pylon and observed two minutes’ silence praying for peace to the souls of the policemen who died on duty.

They donated to the Flag Fund and Mr. Naidu released a book containing the details of the slain police personnel. As many as 473 police died on duties in the country of which 14 were from Andhra Pradesh, the DGP said.

The Chief Minister said many rowdies, land grabbers, gangsters and psychos were out to destroy peace in the society and create violence. But, police by remaining vigil round the clock were protecting the lives of people and their rights, he added. Assuring that the government was ready to take care of the police personnel and their families well, Mr. Naidu asked the police officers to deal with a iron hand the naxalites, terrorists, robbers and anti-social elements. “Police officers should make use of the latest technology and update their knowledge from time to time. If law and order is in control, there will be industrial development and more people will come forward to invest in the State,” the Chief Minister said, and called upon the police to cooperate for development of the State.

Senior police officers, family members of the bereaved police personnel and the general public paid floral tributes to the policemen killed on duty.