Naidu and Jagan at it again, all over slush money

Can a Chief Minister openly declare that an individual has disclosed a whopping Rs.10,000 crore as income in the Income Declaration Scheme? Does it amount to breaking the Income Tax rules on confidentiality? If it was a politically loaded move intended at a rival, why did the Leader of the Opposition respond to it so promptly?

These are some of the questions being hotly debated in Andhra Pradesh three days after Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, in what appears to be a calculated move, dropped the Rs.10,000-crore bombshell at a media conference.

Instead of directly going into the subject, he released to the media, copies of his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reiterating his stand that Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 currency notes should be demonetised to check corruption in public life.

The letter was the second decision he took after shifting into his new office chambers at the Interim Government Complex at Velagapudi, 20 km from Vijayawada.

That he had made up his mind to share some details of IDS became clear after the importance he gave to the letter, the first decision being signing of a file relating to the second phase of waiver of loans to women’s self-help groups.

He used the letter to pass on the “important message” to the media that of the Rs.65,000 crore disclosed across the country, Rs.13,000 crore was declared in Hyderabad alone and of that Rs.10,000 crore was done by a single individual.

By any yardstick, it was politically loaded revelation intended at a rival based in Hyderabad. Only a naïve would not see a political motive in it, though he took care not to mention any name. “Who is that, we can’t know as per law. Is it possible for a businessman to declare such huge money,” he observed, hinting that a businessman-turned-politician was a near possibility.

Surprising reaction

If Mr. Naidu used IDS as a political gambit to raise a needle of suspicion and embarrass rivals, it was quite surprising that Leader of the Opposition Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy picked up the gauntlet. Even as many felt he could have just ignored the unsubstantiated claim, Mr. Reddy preferred to take it seriously the following day and he too shot off a letter to the Prime Minister demanding that the Centre make public the names of individuals who had made declarations under the IDS.

He wondered how Mr. Naidu alone became privy to this piece of information when the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had clarified that no official list of region-wise declarations had been issued and asked people not to pay heed to such messages.

“He could be Mr. Naidu’s benami,” Mr. Reddy alleged. By unnecessarily reacting to what was widely considered a political charge and owning it up, Mr. Jagan appeared to have fuelled further speculation over who that individual was.

With Mr. Reddy giving the allegation some credence and demanding a thorough inquiry into charges of corruption against Mr. Naidu, the latter’s Cabinet colleagues took the opportunity to point accusing fingers directly at him.

Not to be outdone, YSR Congress leaders raised a barrage of corruption allegations in almost every project taken up by the Naidu Government from land for the capital Amaravati to the Pattiseema irrigation project. What ensued was a war of words between the TDP and the YSRCP leaders.

The trading of charges has only obfuscated the debate over the efficacy of schemes like the IDS in bringing out black money and the way it is being misused, hiding more than revealing, slush money in circulation.