Nagula chaviti celebrated

The environs near snake pits in the city came alive with the devout women, carrying bowls of milk, descended to offer prayers to naga devata , serpent goddess, on the occasion of nagula chaviti on Thursday.

The Nagendra Swamy temple located close to Chief Minister’s camp office in Governorpet, and other temples located at Eluru Locks, electricity Sub-Station near Ramavarappadu Junction, Chodavaram and at many other such locations wore a festive look on the occasion. Thousands of devotees thronged Chodavaram near Penamaluru mandal headquarters to worship the deity.

Hectic activity began right from 5 a.m. on the premises of the Sub-Collector's office, City Civil Courts.

Women made beeline to Nagendra Swamy temples in the city and suburbs to celebrate the festival.

Brightly dressed, they gathered around snake-pits singing devotional songs in praise of ‘Nagaraja’. They poured milk in the pits to appease the snake god. Some offered eggs and other ‘puja’ material.

They left the snake pits with marks of saffron, turmeric and a variety of flowers by devotees. Celebrated on the fourth day after Deepavali, devotees also burst crackers near the pits.

It was a field day for urchins, who arrived at the pits and took away handfuls of offerings made by the devotees.

The devotees in the One Town area offered prayers at Nagendra idol at Subrahmanya Swamy temple. They also visited snake-pits located near Milk Project, Bhavanipuram and Vidyadharapuram.