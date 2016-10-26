NSM Public school lifts overall Montfort games cup

N. St. Mathew’s Public School, run by the Montfort Brothers of St. Gabriel, lifted the overall cup at the 33rd Montfortian Games held in Nagpur. A 60-member contingent from the city school participated in the games and sports organised in Nagpur to contest against teams from 22 other Montfort Schools from all over the country.
This is the second time that the school bagged the overall trophy, after a gap of over two decades. The performance of the girls’ team provided the school the points to win the overall trophy.
Over 1,000 students from Montfort schools in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharastra, Goa and Madhya Pradesh competed in the event. NSM Public School girls stole the show with their performance. Adi Lakshmi bagged the Senior Girls Individual Championship for the school. I. Pooja bagged the gold medal for shot-put and Sai Sindhu won the silver medal in seniors’ category. In the boys category, Ritwik Venkata Sai won the silver medal in seniors category and Chaitanya Ganesh won the silver medal in the 200-metres relay.
