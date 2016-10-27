NCLP students prepare earthen lamps for Diwali

Students of National Child Labour Project (NCLP) schools launched a campaign against environmental pollution during Deepavali and prepared earthen lamps for the festival.

“We request the public not to pollute the environment with noise and smoke and celebrate Deepavali with colourful lights. Many birds and animals are scared with the sounds caused by crackers and many living beings will die due to smoke released by burning fire crackers,” the students said.

NCLP, Krishna district unit, Project Director D. Anjaneya Reddy said the students prepared about 500 earthen lamps and more would be made in the next three days. The government is running ten schools under the project and as many as 500 drop-out children who hail from poor families are studying in NCLP schools across the district.

“We prepared the lamps with wax, cotton thread and earthen lamps (pramidalu) and painted them with different colours. The lamps have great demand and almost all the lamps were sold on the first day on Wednesday,” said students G. Jhansi, P. Lavanya and D. Venu.

Deputy Commissioner of Labour (DCL) P.V.S. Subramanyam and Assistant Commissioner of Labour (ACL) K. Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, who purchased the lamps, praised the students for their creativity and idea to prevent pollution.

“Deepavali is the festival of lights. I request the citizens to purchase earthen lamps prepared by the poor students and encourage them,” said the DCP and complimented NCLP Programme Manager B. Prasunamba. Teachers P. Sai Kumari and K. Anitha said the amount would be deposited in the bank accounts of the students, who would use the same for purchasing books, pens, dresses and other material.

Ms. Prasunamba said that NCLP had appointed vocational teachers to impart training for children in different vocational courses.