NCLP PD makes surprise visit to shelter home

National Child Labour Project (NCLP) Krishna district Project Director (PD) D. Anjaneya Reddy inspected a shelter home being run by the Nava Jeevan Bala Bhavan (NJBB) at Auto Nagar here on Wednesday.

He interacted with the inmates and enquired about the quality of drinking water, food and sanitation.

Mr. Reddy said during the ‘Child Rights Week’ being observed from November 14 to 20, officials of various government departments would make surprise visits to inspect the homes, attendance registers, kitchens, playgrounds, dormitories, first aid and other amenities.

NJBB executive director S. Bala Showry said training was being imparted for women under Chandranna Cheyuta, a skill development programme. Interested candidates from the nearby places enrolled their names for the sessions, he said.

Focus on literacy

“We are giving training in beautician, sewing, embroidery and other courses. As many as 1,000 women and girls underwent training and certificates would be awarded after completion of the courses,” the home organisers said.

Earlier at a programme organised by Childline at Auto Nagar, the PD asked the children to focus on education. He administered pledge for eradication of child labour.

“It is the responsibility of every person to protect children from abuse, harassment and provide education.” Explaining the Right to Education Act, Mr. Reddy said those who exploit children “would be punished as per law.” Childline city coordinator A. Ramesh, NCLP Field Officer B. Prasunamba, staff Malleswara Rao, NGO representatives and children from different homes participated.