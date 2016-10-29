Muslims march against Uniform Civil Code

A number of Muslims took part in the peace march conducted in one town on Friday opposing the Uniform Civil Code proposed by the Union Government. Leaders of the TDP, YSRCP, Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and representatives of various Muslim organisations took part in the peace march held from Panja centre to K. Market and again to Panja centre passing via BRP Road.

TDP VMC council co-option member Md. Fataulla, YSRCP corporator Shaik Asif, YSRCP leader Gouse Mohiddin, CPM leader Sk Karimulla, Social worker Farukh Shubli, Muslim Development Society president Muneer Ahmed and others led the rally.

The leaders took signatures from the locals rejecting the proposal of introducing Uniform Civil Code.

They demanded that the BJP Government should not intervene in the Muslims personal affairs and religious affairs. They held the placards displaying slogans Reject the Uniform Civil Code.

The speakers alleged the BJP Government was raking up Uniform Civil Code and triple talaq issues to gain political mileage in the UP elections due next year.