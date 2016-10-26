Muslim groups join chorus against Uniform Code

Upset over the Central government’s proposal to implement Uniform Civil Code, representatives of various Muslim organisations on Tuesday came together and declared that they would protect the Sharia law at any cost.

At a meeting organised in the city, members of about 20 organisations under the banner of the Andhra Pradesh Ahle Sunnatul Jamat discussed the triple talaq issue.

Andhra Pradesh Ahle Sunnat Jamat Forum convener Mufti Abdul Khadeer Rizwi and co-convener Mohammed Altaf Raza said the Muslim personal law had been in existence in India since 1937 and all Muslims of India follow the Sharia law to resolve their problems.

They alleged that the BJP government was trying to scrap Muslim personal law and implement Uniform Civil Code.

The leaders demanded that the BJP government implement the Sachar Committee report commendations and the Ranganath Mishra Commission recommendations for the uplift of poor Muslims and avoid interfering in religious matters.

Advocate Masood Ali and Mukthar Ali, Moulana Alam, Bilal Asghar, Mufti Masum Arshad were among those who participated in the deliberations.