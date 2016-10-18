More forces deployed at aqua food park site

With the villagers, backed by some political parties, opposing the setting up of Godavari Mega Aqua Food Park Private Limited (GMAFPL) at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district, the district administration has mobilised forces as a precautionary measure.

Villagers of Tundurru, Kamsali Bethapudi and Jonnalagaruvu are strongly opposing the construction of the Rs.800-crore GMAFPL, alleging that the plant would cause air and water pollution.

Locals argue that the water released from the 16,000-tonne capacity (per year) aqua food park would pollute Gonteru, a water body, like Yenamaduru canal, which was contaminated by the waste being released by a paper manufacturing unit in the locality.

The protesters organised agitations demanding that the government stop construction of the plant and protect standing crops in the neighbouring villages.

Police registered cases against the agitators, including those from some political parties, and took them into custody.

Recently, some villagers resorted to stone pelting, injuring a few policemen and the workers at the under construction plant.

The district administration requisitioned paramilitary forces, clamped Section 144 at the site and brought the situation under control.

With YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy planning to visit Tundurru on Wednesday and interact with the villagers, the police mobilised forces at the plant and in the neighbouring hamlets.

“As per the directions of the District Collector, Section 144 is continuing and police pickets have been arranged to prevent any eventuality. The situation is peaceful and under control. Once normalcy is restored, we will lift restrictions in the area,” West Godavari Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Bhushan told The Hindu .

SP’s appeal

“We request the villagers not to believe rumours and urge the local leaders to cooperate in maintaining peace at Tundurru. The government is ready to clarify the doubts and take measures to prevent any pollution caused by GMAFPL,” the SP added.