Model Rythu Bazaar plans yet to take off

Along with the announcement of an iconic City Square at the Swarajya Maidan in May, the government had announced shifting of the Swarajya Maidan Rythu Bazaar to the V.M. Ranga Park, near Alankar Centre.

Officials assured that a model Rythu Bazaar would be constructed at a cost of Rs. 4 crore in the one acre where the park, a restaurant and few other establishments existed. After almost five months now, no efforts are made to make it a reality.

It seems the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s overnight act of razing all the structures on the land has turned a hurdle for the authorities in going ahead with the plans of constructing the model Bazaar.

Despite the interim order by the High Court in 2013, the structures developed by the land’s lease holder, a private firm, were demolished.

Following the act, the lease holder moved the High Court with a Contempt of Court petition against the VMC and district administration officials.

“The matter is with the district Collector and there is no development in the proposal since the lease holder moved HC,” a VMC official said.

The petitioner claimed a loss of property worth Rs. 2 crore due to the demolition.

Petitioner and one of the lease holders B. Srinivas said he was left with no work and income since the removal of the restaurant on which he was dependant for years.

He said the petition had reached a HC bench and further proceedings were expected to take place soon.