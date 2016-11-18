Misconceptions galore about seizures

There are a lot of misconceptions even among the educated about Epilepsy (fits). Harm could even be caused to those having fits, said Major General S Kumarvelu, Neurologist and Brain Stroke specialist.

Dr. Kumarvelu said he was shocked when a student of an engineering college who suffered an epileptic fit was brought to him in a semi-conscious state with a huge iron rod in his hand. The doctor cited the example to show that awareness about Epilepsy was poor even among the educated.

The neurologist said at least one lakh people had signs and symptoms of seizures in Guntur and Vijayawada. November 18 is observed as World Epilepsy Day in all countries to promote awareness and to teach people some important ‘Dos and Don’ts’. Dr. Kumarvelu said those helping persons suffering epileptic fits should not try to “pin them down” or restrain them. The person having the fit should be allowed to complete the seizure which would last at the most for three minutes.

Instead of attempting to pin the patient down, all sharp objects that could cause injury should be removed, he said.

No metal objects should be put either in the hand or between the teeth. Steel spoons are often put between the teeth. That would only cause the chipping of the teeth. Another harmful practice is trying to force feed the person who suffered the fit with soda or hot tea. This would also cause semi-conscious persons to choke as they would not be in a position to swallow. Parents should never keep Epilepsy a secret from school authorities, because that would only slow down their response when the child has a seizure, Dr. Kumarvelu explained.

People helping persons who have had a seizure should stay with them until they become normal and not go away the instant they show signs of consciousness, Dr. Kumarvelu said.

Treatment should be started right after the first attack. Most damage is done with each subsequent attack.