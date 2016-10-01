McDonald’s opens restaurant in city

The festooned space decorated with colourful balloons that added to the lively buzz attracted the attention of the passers-by on the bustling Ring Road on Thursday morning. The much-awaited fast food restaurant McDonald’s has finally made a grand arrival in city. Ronald McDonald, the restaurant’s global ambassador, was busy entertaining a group of children from a local shelter home and feeding them with a yummy cake that was cut as part of the formal opening of the outlet.
“Eating out is a growing trend and we see a lot of potential in this rapidly evolving business and trade hub of Vijayawada,” said Gerald Dias, Business Operations Director-South, Hardcastle Restaurant Pvt. Ltd—McDonald’s India (West and South).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.