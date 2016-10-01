McDonald’s opens restaurant in city

The festooned space decorated with colourful balloons that added to the lively buzz attracted the attention of the passers-by on the bustling Ring Road on Thursday morning. The much-awaited fast food restaurant McDonald’s has finally made a grand arrival in city. Ronald McDonald, the restaurant’s global ambassador, was busy entertaining a group of children from a local shelter home and feeding them with a yummy cake that was cut as part of the formal opening of the outlet.

“Eating out is a growing trend and we see a lot of potential in this rapidly evolving business and trade hub of Vijayawada,” said Gerald Dias, Business Operations Director-South, Hardcastle Restaurant Pvt. Ltd—McDonald’s India (West and South).