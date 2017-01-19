Mayur Orchestra to honour SPB on Jan. 22

Come Sunday, famous playback singer, composer and Padma Bhushan S.P. Balasubrahmanyam will grace the 37th anniversary of city’s leading music outfit — Mayur Orchestra — as chief guest at the Tummalapallivari Kalakshetram at 6.30 p.m.

SPB, who will take part in a Rotary Club event in the morning, will attend the musical programme in which he will be felicitated by orchestra organiser Mohammad Khaja.

“It is dream come true for me to conduct a programme in front of Balu Sir,” said Mr. Mohammad, who has been enthralling the music lovers for more than 40 years. Several renowned singers like Jikki, P. Suseela, L.R. Eswari, Vani Jayaram, Madhavapeddi Satyam, Pithapuram Nageswara Rao, V. Ramakrishna and Mano shared the stage with Mr. Mohammad.

The evening will witness experienced singers such as Vijayalakshmi and Vinod Babu along with Rasool Babu showcasing Balu’s hit songs.

The programme will also see young talent making use of the platform to exhibit their talent. “For up and coming singers like Pragyna, Keerthana, Sushmitha, it is an opportunity to sing in front of the legend,” he said.

The organisers are planning to squeeze in Balu’s songs in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam in the medley. Leading the accompaniments will be Chinna, Meera and Sunil on keyboards with Ravi on flute and Ramana on pads. Dhanam will play the drums and Nani and Chittibanu will play the tabla. Entry is strictly by invitation.