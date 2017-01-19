Math wizards exhibit their prowess

The day clearly belonged to mathematical wizards. An inter-collegiate quiz competition in mathematics, organised by the Department of Mathematics of the Andhra Loyola College (ALC) on the college campus on Wednesday, saw many a mathematical genius taking active part in a series of activities designed to bring out the best in them.

To begin with, 22 teams from different colleges across the State took part in the preliminary round. The six best teams were selected for the final round in the post-lunch session.

The finalists were J.M.J College, Tenali, KBN College, Saradha Degree College, P.B. Siddhartha College, Maris Stella College and Andhra Loyola College from Vijayawada.

The first round covered various topics at different levels followed by a rapid fire round which saw the team members answering six questions in a minute. Then came a multiple choice round followed by ‘number game’.

‘Name It’, the next phase, was as interesting as the visual round that saw students vying with one another to answer.

The team comprising A. Sri Teja, V.P.G.L. Srinivas and I. Rambabu Naik from Sarada College, Vijayawada, bagged the first position, while G. Ranjith Kumar, V. Naveen and M. Manohar of P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science came second. The team of K. Siva Naga Raju, K. Vishnu and E. Sai Krishna from K.B.N. College, Vijayawada, came third.

Head of the Mathematics Department M. Arokiasamy coordinated the event while ALC Correspondent Fr. S. Raju and Vice-President (Degree College) Fr. S. Melkiore gave away prizes and certificates to the winning teams.