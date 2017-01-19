Vijayawada

Masula to get new drinking water supply system

Koneru Centre area, a land mark in Machilipatnam.

Koneru Centre area, a land mark in Machilipatnam.  

Government sanctions Rs. 37 crore under AMRUT

The Union Ministry of Urban Development has allotted Rs. 37 crore for developing drinking water system to supply drinking water 24x7 under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) Scheme to people in Machilipatnam.

On January 16, the State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department has issued an order (GO. MS. 30) to commence the first phase of the drinking water project, awarding the work to Vijayawada-based firm M/s. Velko Infratek Projects Private Limited. The first phase work of the drinking water project will commence soon and targeted to be completed within one-and-a-half year from the date of commencement, according to the AMRUT guidelines.

“Laying 200 kilometre length of water supply distribution lines, construction of four reservoirs and sanctioning of 9,000 new house service connections are a few salient features of the project in the first phase,” Machilipatnam Municipal Engineer P. Kameswara Rao said.

Four reservoirs

The four reservoirs will come up at Valandapalem, Chilakalapudi, Rustumbada and RTC Complex area. “The firm is soon expected to begin survey and other planning activity in order to speed up the project,” added Mr. Kameswara Rao.

The phase-I under the AMRUT is aimed at addressing water woes across the port town, particularly in summer. Until now, the Machilipatnam municipality has been supplying drinking water twice a week during the mid summer, owing to lack of water storage capacity and poor pipeline connectivity. The phase-1 project was designed to meet the requirement of the drinking water once eight panchayats are merged into the municipality.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 3:02:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/Masula-to-get-new-drinking-water-supply-system/article17056744.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY