Master health check-up for police throughout State

Director General of Police (DGP) N. Sambasiva Rao has said master health check-up facility for police being provided in the city will be extended to the entire State. Tests will be done for family members too, the DGP said.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Disease Eradication through Education and Prevention (DEEP) Trust and the city police here on Tuesday, Mr. Sambasiva Rao said apart from the Arogya Bhadratha Scheme, the trust would conduct medical tests for police and their families.

“The matter would be discussed with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for providing health security for the police personnel and their family members,” the DGP assured. He said 163 police personnel died in the State due to various health problems and 37 out of every 100 employees were suffering fromsome ailment, and appealed to them to undergo medical check-up regularly.

“Arogya Bhadratha Scheme has 61,515 membership in AP, but only 21,000 are undergoing tests,” he said and thanked DEEP for diagnosing the problems at the early stages free of cost.

Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang said many staff in the police stations were not showing interest in undergoing medical tests, and instructions had been issued to visit police clinics, utilise the services being extended by DEEP and maintain good health.

“We invited the police families for the programme and request the women to take care of their family heads, which is good for the family and thereby to society,” Mr. Sawang said.

DEEP chairman Dr. K. Rakesh, project director A. Jagadish, cardiologist Dr. Ramesh and police officials participated. Later, the DGP, Police Commissioner and the DCPs felicitated DEEP Trust members on the occasion.

“The Government is proposing to enhance subscription for the Arogya Bhadratha Scheme and extend more facilities to the employees under the scheme,” the DGP said.