Mana Gudi from November 11 to 14

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the Endowments Department will jointly conduct ‘Mana Gudi’ (our temple) programme in the district from November 11 to 14.
A poster on the Mana gudi was released here on Monday. Mana Gudi is being organised as part of the Statewide programme. It would be organised in 500 temples in 50 mandals of the district, according to Immadisetti Kumar of Dharma Prachara Mandali.
Mr. Kumar said the programme was being organised to inculcate spiritual thinking among the youth. It would be organised at all Sivalayams in view of auspicious Karthika maasam. Arrangements would be made in other temples in villages where there were no sivalayams, he said. Mr. Kumar said that the programme would be organised in 12,480 temples in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The idea was to promote the temple-visiting culture among the public especially to those temples which had not seen light or in a state of neglect, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor