Mana Gudi from November 11 to 14

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the Endowments Department will jointly conduct ‘Mana Gudi’ (our temple) programme in the district from November 11 to 14.

A poster on the Mana gudi was released here on Monday. Mana Gudi is being organised as part of the Statewide programme. It would be organised in 500 temples in 50 mandals of the district, according to Immadisetti Kumar of Dharma Prachara Mandali.

Mr. Kumar said the programme was being organised to inculcate spiritual thinking among the youth. It would be organised at all Sivalayams in view of auspicious Karthika maasam. Arrangements would be made in other temples in villages where there were no sivalayams, he said. Mr. Kumar said that the programme would be organised in 12,480 temples in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The idea was to promote the temple-visiting culture among the public especially to those temples which had not seen light or in a state of neglect, he said.