Malaxmi Techno Park coming up with unique concept

Malaxmi Group is coming up with a unique walk-to-work concept - Malaxmi Techno Park on the outskirts here.

Speaking to media persons, Group’s chairman and managing director Harish Chandra Prasad on Saturday said the concept was meant to bring out enhanced productivity from employees by increasing their happiness index.

“The park shall comprise a technologically driven IT Tower - Malaxmi Hub - a beautifully designed office space that provides workplace to around 500 high-end IT professionals.”

He said the building consisted of a convenience store and an aesthetically designed lounge-cum-restaurant to provide better amenities to the employees.





