Vijayawada

Make partnership summita success, CM tells officials

The State government has chalked out plans to showcase the Sunrise State of Andhra Pradesh as the best destination in the country for investments, at the three-day 23rd CII Partnership Summit slated to be organised in Visakhapatnam from January 27.

Addressing a teleconference on the partnership summit on Tuesday, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said that the 22nd CII summit held in Vishakhapatnam in January 2016 was a grand success. Officials would have to display same eagerness and enthusiasm to make the fast-approaching 23rd edition a success. “It is a golden opportunity for global investors to come and invest in Navyandhra,” he said.

Principal Secretary (Energy I&I) Ajay Jain said that efforts were being made to highlight the unique measure of the government to provide power supply at global standards to the industry sector, a key factor for investments.

Industries & Commerce Department Director Kartikeya Misra said that about 2,000 delegates from national and international major sectors, including industrial manufacturing, textiles, food processing, were expected to attend the summit.

Two exhibitions — Sunrise Andhra Pradesh’ pavilion and Make in India’ pavilion by DIPP — would be conducted, according to a press release.

Printable version | May 3, 2020 7:25:31 AM

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

