MLC ticket aspirants try their luck

Several aspirants of MLC tickets have begun their efforts to win the hearts of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and party general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Five MLC graduate and teacher elections would be held in March 2017. Elections will be held for one MLC seat each under teachers and graduates quota for Chittoor, Nellore and Prakasam districts. The notifications for the enrolment of voters had already been issued.

Two MLC seats under teachers and graduates quota for Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur districts will also come up for election. The graduates MLC elections for Srikakulam-Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam, Prakasam-Nellore-Chittoor, and Kadapa-Anantapur-Kurnool districts are scheduled to be held.

Political parties, including the TDP, have kickstarted awareness and enrolment campaigns.

The aspirants are making swift moves. There are many aspirants in the Telugu Desam. Maddipatla Suryaprakash, Pattabhirami Reddy, Brahmam Chowdary and Lanka Dinakar are trying for the MLC seats in Chittoor, Nellore and Prakasam districts. Sources reveal that one of the aspirants, who is involved in the training of the partymen and is close to Mr. Lokesh and Union Minister YS. Chowdary, is said to be a strong contender.