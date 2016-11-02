Lokesh confident of meeting one-cr. target

The ongoing membership drive of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is most likely to fetch a whopping Rs. 100 crore by way of biennial membership fee.

As part of the drive, the party is aggressively planning to clock one crore memberships with a fee of Rs. 100 each. Senior party leaders are keen on doubling the membership, according to national general secretary and State Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh who is at the helm of the membership drive. “Our target was 30 lakh but we could register over 50 lakh members in the last drive during 2014. But I now have an aggressive target and my performance is judged on the basis of the quantum of success. For an elevation or to continue in the present designation, I’m expected to facilitate memberships cross the 1 crore- mark. It’s a difficult task but I’m sure I can accomplish it with support from my trusted party men,” Mr. Lokesh said while speaking at the party’s membership meet at the CM’s residence at Undavalli near here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu maintained that money is never a constraint when it comes to the welfare of party men. “We have both rich and poor in the party. We will go to any extent to stand by party men. The rich in the party can help the poor. At the same time, we are also trying to take the party towards corruption-free politics,” Mr. Naidu said.

The Chief Minister advised party men to be financially self-sufficient and fit so that they can think and act in politics beyond corruption and money. “Take my example. I started Heritage company decades ago and none of my family members have financial issues now. We all are self-sufficient and it is the first requirement in politics. We are working towards a corruption-free model,” he said. The TDP, as part of the welfare of the cadre, has lined up several measures such as pensions, loans, insurance. Besides spreading in AP and Telangana, the party is focusing on other States for pan India presence.

