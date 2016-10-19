Vijayawada

Light weight pieces in fashion, says Joy Alukkas

Joy Alukkas, Chairman and Managing Director of Joy Alukkas chain of jewellery showrooms, showing the coupon that won a car in the mega lucky draw organised in the Vijayawada showroom on Tuesday.—PHOTO: V RAJU

The current generation youth do not make good clients for jewellery traders. There is a clear decline in the volume of gold sales thanks to their penchant for simple and light weight ornaments.

“Youngsters and even educated women prefer simple light weight pieces, be it a chain or a bangle. Unlike in the past when women would happily lap up an 80-gram necklace, gram-wise sale of gold is coming down.

“The solace is that there is an upswing in diamond sale besides the fact that youth is opting for a variety of smaller and thinner versions instead of taking home one big solid piece of jewellery,” says Joy Alukkas, Chairman and Managing Director of Joy Alukkas chain of jewellery stores.

Mr. Alukkas, who was in the city on Tuesday to pick the lucky winner of a car through a draw of lots in the local showroom, admitted that proliferation of jewellery stores in metros and two-tier cities had resulted in a dip in business.

“Hike in gold price and the mushrooming jewellery stores have contributed to the declining trend,” Mr. Alukkas opines.

He is happy that this month gold sales have picked up due to a climb down in price of the yellow metal.

Pushpalath Oleti, a resident of Chittoor district, won the car in the draw of lots.

