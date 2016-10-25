Lifestyle show draws to a close

The Hindu-Metroplus Home Furniture & Lifestyle Show 2016 which was full of life with a wide range of products and potential customers during the past four days, concluded on Monday.

The Lifestyle show, an annual event organised by The Hindu-Metroplus, opened on October 21 at ‘A’ Convention Centre in the city.

The wide range of products, including best of the home appliances, furniture, handicrafts, antique pieces, automobiles, electronics, leather products, sanitary ware, home decor, jewellery and several others, attracted a good number of costumers who were looking for the best deals and exclusive products under one roof. Toyota, Maruti, Samsung, Nexa, Aachi Masala, Siddeshwara, Sai Furnitures are among the large number of exhibitors who took part in the premier event.

Presenting partner of the event was Sonovision and was organised by iAds & Events.