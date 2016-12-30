Legal battle against City Square proposal likely

VIJAYAWADA: The members of civil society pledged to explore legal options against the proposed ‘City Square’ in place of Swarajya Maidan.

In a roundtable meeting organised by the Tax Payers’ Association here on Thursday, representatives of various associations and political parties took part and raised voice against the government’s decision to hand over the government-owned Swarajya Maidan, which has been serving as a recreation space for exhibitions, devotional events etc., and as a playground for decades, to private parties.

Former minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao said that as part of the drive against the government’s proposal, public must be made aware of the problems to be faced by commercialisation of spaces in city. “Before approaching the courts we need to create awareness among the public through programmes like signature campaigns and rallies,” he said.

Former city Mayor Jandhyala Shankar pointed out that commercialising Swarajya Maidan would cause severe traffic jams as M.G. road can’t take more vehicles.

CPI(M) leader Ch. Babu Rao said that a signature campaign must be organised during the book festival at Swarajya Maidan and bring the unilateral decision of the government to the notice of public, including writers, poets and other important persons who would visit the festival.

A committee has been formed to lead the fight against the government. As soon as the government issues a notification officially, the committee will take the issue to the courts. Also, the committee will lead relay hunger strikes, rallies, sending letters to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and such other activities.

Representatives of the Tax Payers Association, exhibition society, students unions, political parties and others took part in the meeting and extended their support.