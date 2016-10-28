Lecturer held for stealing laptops

The city police arrested a lecturer, Padavala Srikanth, who allegedly stole laptops from students. They recovered five laptops from his possession on Thursday.

A native of Chinna Lingayyapalem village in Guntur district, Srikanth completed MBA and joined as faculty in Bapatla Engineering College. He allegedly stole laptops from the students and the Bapatla police registered a case against him in 2014.

Later, he joined as faculty in a private college at Nandigama in Krishna district.

Again he stole the laptops from the students’ rooms at Ibrahimpatnam. Following a complaint, the Central Crime Station police arrested Srikanth, said the police in a press release.