Leaders who parted ways with CPI to launch apolitical outfit tomorrow

More than 30 leaders who parted ways with the Communist Party of India (CPI) have joined hands to float the Amaravati Abhivridddhi Sangham (AAS), a non-political organisation.

The AAS would be launched at Hanumantharaya Grandhalaya at Gandhi Nagar in the city on January 5. Senior journalist C. Raghavachari released a model flag of the outfit here on Tuesday.

Later addressing the press, Mr. Raghavachari expressed the view that the AAS should be a platform to create an awareness among the public on issues and problems faced by the people. The Sangham needs to put sustained efforts in solving the issues taken up by it, he said.

Former MLA K. Subba Raju said the AAS was not just an organisation of former CPI leaders. “People from various walks of life are keen to work with us.” The AAS would provide constructive suggestions for the development of Amaravati.

The Sangham would awaken the public on government programmes, schemes, and its failures. Citizens would be involved in programmes taken up by it.

Mr. Subba Raju said the Left ideology would be guiding the Sangham which would solve problems faced by the public.

The Communists were not focusing on solving the problems. Instead, they were confining to mere statements. “This is where the new organisation will work,” he said.

Neelam Durga Rao (former CPI city executive member), Navaneetham Sambasiva Rao (former CPI state executive member), Lanka Govindarajulu (city executive) and more than 20 others who served the party at the district level will be part of the new outfit.

Mr. Subba Raju served as CPI city secretary before he resigned from State executive about three years ago. He continued as a primary member thereafter.

He had submitted resignation from the primary membership also but it was yet to be approved by the party.