Krishna water dispute: Karnataka counsel favours technical panel

The constitution of a technical commission on the river water dispute between Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh was suggested by Fali Nariman, senior advocate representing Karnataka, at a hearing on a Special Leave Petition (SLP) challenging the award of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-II) in the Supreme Court in New Delhi on Thursday.

The case came up for hearing in front of a Bench comprising Justices Dipak Misra and Amitava Roy.

Mr. Nariman suggested that the European and U.S. models be followed in the case of river water disputes.

The court should refer the matter to a technical commission or tribunal, and ask for a comprehensive report on the issue. Once the report was submitted to the court, it should adjudicate on all the issues arising in the dispute, he suggested.

He also stated that the Brijesh Kumar (KWDT) Tribunal had decided that Karnataka and Maharashtra would have no role to play in the hearings before the Supreme Court from here onwards.

Senior advocate representing Telangana C.S. Vaidyanathan said that the KWDT took a narrow view of Section 89 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, confining the dispute to the two successor states of A.P. and Telangana.

He said that he had no other remedy but to bring this issue also before the Supreme Court.

The court adjourned the matter of maintainability of the SLP to January 18, 2017, as it had reserved its order on similar issues in the Cauvery Water Dispute. The order would be pronounce in about a week’s time.